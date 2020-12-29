Financial expert explains how ‘buy now, pay later’ plans work

The idea of making a purchase now and paying it off in interest-free installments is becoming increasingly popular. And when it comes to making large purchases, it can be a useful tool.

But if you’re not careful, it can also lead to trouble. Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains how Buy Now, Pay Later plans work:

They’re the new ‘layaway’ plans. But instead of putting an item on hold and paying it over time, these plans allow you to get the item today and then pay it off over time.

Industry analysts note that they’re most popular among young adults and that over one-third of U.S. consumers used the plans.

Caserta says these plans become so popular because they’re typically easier to get than a traditional credit card and only require soft credit checks.

There are several FinTech firms offering these services, including companies like Affirm, PayPay, Klarna, and Afterpay. But they’re also being offered by traditional consumer lenders like Chase, American Express, and Mastercard.