(WTNH) – Talking about money may not be the most romantic conversation couples can have, but studies show being on the same page financially can lead to a healthier relationship.
Local Financial Professional Roger Cowen with Cowen Tax Advisory group shares four questions to determine whether you are financially compatible with your valentine.
Valentine’s Day Money Questions:
- Do you talk openly about finances?
- How do you view and tackle debt?
- How do you approach preparing for retirement?
- Do you share similar financial goals?
