(WTNH) – Talking about money may not be the most romantic conversation couples can have, but studies show being on the same page financially can lead to a healthier relationship.

Local Financial Professional Roger Cowen with Cowen Tax Advisory group shares four questions to determine whether you are financially compatible with your valentine.

Valentine’s Day Money Questions:

  • Do you talk openly about finances?
  • How do you view and tackle debt?
  • How do you approach preparing for retirement? 
  • Do you share similar financial goals?

Watch the video above for the full interview. 