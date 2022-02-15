(WTNH) – Talking about money may not be the most romantic conversation couples can have, but studies show being on the same page financially can lead to a healthier relationship.

Local Financial Professional Roger Cowen with Cowen Tax Advisory group shares four questions to determine whether you are financially compatible with your valentine.

Valentine’s Day Money Questions:

Do you talk openly about finances?

How do you view and tackle debt?

How do you approach preparing for retirement?

Do you share similar financial goals?

Watch the video above for the full interview.