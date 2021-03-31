Financial strategist explains how to prioritize and take control of your finances

(WTNH) — The pandemic has become a catalyst for people to reflect on what matters most in their lives and to manage uncertainty by planning and shoring up their finances.

That’s according to the Financial Priorities study from Ameriprise Financial. In fact, 75% have made at least one financial change, including reducing spending and increasing savings and investments.

Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy at Ameriprise Financial Marcy Keckler discusses what investors are prioritizing and how people are taking more control of their finances.

