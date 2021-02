FILE- This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. Wells Fargo customers are experiencing issues with accessing online or mobile banking as well as other banking services, after a fire happened at one of the bank’s data centers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WTNH) — The pandemic, unemployment and relief bills have impacted our personal finances.

Local Financial Expert Roger Cowen from Cowen Tax Advisory Group has a COVID-19 financial checklist to help us evaluate our money:

Understand how unemployment benefits impact your taxes.

Replenish your emergency fund.

Pay back your 401(k) loan.

Increase your retirement savings.

