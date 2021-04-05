Find out how much your home is worth as an Airbnb

(WTNH)– As people are yearning to get out of the house and connect after months of pandemic-caused isolation, more prospective Airbnb Hosts are looking to benefit from this travel rebound.

And now, those looking to join other new Airbnb Hosts can easily see their estimated monthly income from hosting.

Have you ever wondered how much your home would make on Airbnb? You’re not alone.

The Head of Global Public Affairs at Airbnb Christopher Nulty explains how the “What’s My Place Worth” interactive tool computes the estimated income for those considering becoming a Host.

For more information visit: airbnb.com/host.