(WTNH)– It’s an incredibly hard time for many right now as we practice social distancing. But this is the only way to stay safe.

You can struggle with letting the inner you shine.

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan has ways to stay creative during this time:

Journal

Give yourself time and space to think

Take small steps

Have hope

For healthy living tips, watch the video above or you can follow Caryn on Instagram @PrettyWellness.