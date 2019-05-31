First of its kind event coming to Hamden

The town of Hamden will host the Inaugural Hamden Fest, bringing together an extravaganza of events and activities.

Hamden Fest will kick off on Saturday, June 1st in Town Center Park.

The event will include a business and community expo, a road race, kids’ fun run, library book sale, food, crafts, music and more!

This is the first time all of these great Hamden events are coming together.

