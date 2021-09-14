Fitness expert gives tips to keep your walking routine feeling new and refreshed

(WTNH) – Walking is one of the many ways people choose to do to stay active especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes a walking routine can get boring and repetitive but there are ways to keep it feeling new and refreshed.

Shana Schneider, Founder of Fitstyle by Shana shares tips to keep it all fresh.

Start wearing some new gear to get you motivated.

Use your same route, but choose something in particular to notice.

Schedule a walk and talk with friends and family in person or on the phone.

Join a walking tour to get in your steps and learn something new.

Try plogging – picking up trash while you walk – great for your energy and the environment.

