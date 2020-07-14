Fitstyle by Shana shows us inexpensive ways to destress

(WTNH)– Relaxing has enormous health benefits from lower blood pressure and heart rates to improving circulation, which gives us more energy.

When we are relaxed, we think more clearly, which helps with decision making, memory and concentration.

Shana Schneider, the founder of Fitstyle by Shana, explains inexpensive five ways to relax:

Enjoy a cup of tea and inhale the aroma Take a dance or karaoke break to move your body and release pent-up emotions Clean out a drawer or straighten up a counter Start a meditation practice Do a daily stretch and pair it with a routine activity to turn it into a habit

You can join Shana for a 30-minute virtual stretch to destress class on Mondays and Fridays. For more details you can go to fitstylebyshana.com.