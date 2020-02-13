Flour-free chocolate ganache cupcakes for Galentine’s Day

(WTNH) — Professional Chef Julie Hartigan makes chocolate ganache cupcakes for a gluten-free Galentine’s Day.
Ingredients:
1 15 oz can black beans rinsed, drained
½ cup sugar
¼ cup cocoa powder
¼ cup melted butter
3 large eggs
½ tsp salt
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp vanilla extract
½ cup mini chocolate chips
1 tsp powdered sugar
7 TB semisweet chocolate chips
2TB water
Optional raspberries for garnish
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and coat a mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Combine beans, sugar, cocoa powder, butter, eggs, salt, baking powder, and vanilla extract in a food processor. Purée until smooth (stop-ping to scrape down the sides once). Pulse in chocolate chips until just combined. Spoon a heaping TB of batter into each prepared mini muffin cup and bake for 9 minutes. Let cool comple-tely before glazing.
Ganache Glaze
Melt semi sweet chocolate chips in a double boiler or heat-safe bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Slowly whisk in water until ganache reaches a smooth consistency. Let ganache cool for 15 minutes before glazing. Garnish cupcakes with an optional raspberry and enjoy!