Flour-free chocolate ganache cupcakes for Galentine’s Day

(WTNH) — Professional Chef Julie Hartigan makes chocolate ganache cupcakes for a gluten-free Galentine’s Day.

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can black beans rinsed, drained

½ cup sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup melted butter

3 large eggs

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup mini chocolate chips

1 tsp powdered sugar

7 TB semisweet chocolate chips

2TB water

Optional raspberries for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and coat a mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Combine beans, sugar, cocoa powder, butter, eggs, salt, baking powder, and vanilla extract in a food processor. Purée until smooth (stop-ping to scrape down the sides once). Pulse in chocolate chips until just combined. Spoon a heaping TB of batter into each prepared mini muffin cup and bake for 9 minutes. Let cool comple-tely before glazing.

Ganache Glaze

Melt semi sweet chocolate chips in a double boiler or heat-safe bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Slowly whisk in water until ganache reaches a smooth consistency. Let ganache cool for 15 minutes before glazing. Garnish cupcakes with an optional raspberry and enjoy!