Foods that have a positive impact on your mental health

(WTNH)– We’ve heard the saying, “you are what you eat right?” Depending on what you eat, your diet can positively or negatively impact these areas of mental health.
By integrating many of the foods on this list into your diet, not only will you see positive results in your waistline, but you’ll also improve brain function and potentially help fight cognitive diseases as well.
Founder of NutriSource Inc., Nicolette M. Pace, MS, RDN, CDE, CBC,CDN, CFCS, FAND, explains foods to focus on that impacts mental health below:
- Salmon: a “fatty” fish, containing high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to a reduction in mental disorders such as depression.
- Chicken: lean-protein choice containing the amino acid tryptophan. It helps your body produce serotonin, which is vital in helping your brain manage your mood, fight depression and help maintain strong memory
- Whole Grains: helps the brain absorb tryptophan. You can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety while boosting brain function.
- Avocados: has a high dose of lutein, which studies have linked to improved brain function.
- Spinach: leafy green provides your brain with solid amounts of folic acid, which has been shown to be a great deterrent to depression.
- Yogurt: has excellent sources of probiotics that helps digestive health. Probiotics have been shown to play a role in reducing stress and anxiety.
- Nuts: almonds contain a compound called phenylalanine, which is shown to help the brain produce dopamine and other neurotransmitters that boost your mood.
- Olive Oil: this type of oil contains polyphenols, which help to remove the effects of proteins linked to Alzheimer’s Disease. It can also help improve learning and memory.