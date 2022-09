(WTNH) – The results are in, and right now, Gov. Ned Lamont leads Republican Bob Stefanowski by more than 10 points in the race for governor, according to a new survey by WTNH / The Hill / Emerson College Polling.

Former Republican Connecticut state senator John P. McKinney joins News 8’s Tom Dudchik to discuss the gubernatorial poll results, and what this could mean for the two competitors.

Watch the video above for the full interview.