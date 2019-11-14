Free health fair for Men’s Health Awareness Month

(WTNH) — Yale Medicine Urology, Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center will hold a free health fair in honor of Men’s Health Awareness Month.

November is Men’s Health Awareness Month, and Yale Medicine is helping men and their loves ones keep track of their health.

On Thursday, November 14th, a free men’s health will take place on the 3rd floor of the Yale Physicians Building on Howard Avenue in New Haven.

The free event will include blood pressure screenings, information about male sexuality and intimacy issues, prostate cancer screenings, and smoking cessation information.

The fair runs from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

For more information, watch the interview above.