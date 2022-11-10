(WTNH) — When planning your kid’s birthday party, especially an outdoor one, the weather is always a major concern.

Summer babies typically have the best time for outdoor birthdays, but one local company called ‘Frootie Tooties Candy & More’ in Southington is doing its part to bring fun to their celebrations, even in the dead of winter.

Owner of the company, Tyra Styring, and Ali the Balloon Guy joined News 8 to discuss Frootie Tooties Candy and More, and their mission of giving kids a great birthday.

Watch the video above for the full interview.