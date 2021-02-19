Fruit cookie pizza with mascarpone is perfect, light dessert for get-togethers or nights in

A perfect, light dessert that can be served up for any get-together or just a fun night home with the family.

Chef Sarita Gelner shows us how to make a fruit dessert pizza that’s a great food activity for kids of all ages. It only takes 25 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients for Sugar Cookie Crust

1/2 cup butter, melted

3/4 cup Granulated sugar

1 large Egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Ingredients for Mascarpone topping

8-ounce Mascarpone cheese

2 tablespoons Heavy cream

1.5 tablespoons Honey

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon Lemon zest

3 Kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 cup Strawberries, sliced

1/2 of a Mango, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup Mandarin orange segments

1/2 cup Blueberries

1 tablespoon Warmed Apricot jam for brushing fruit (this adds a glossy finish)

*White chocolate shavings for optional sprinkling.

Baking equipment needed: 12-inch round pizza pan

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, whisk the dry ingredients together (flour, salt, baking soda). Melt butter in a large bowl and whisk in sugar. Then add egg and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Then switch to a silicon spatula. Gently mix in dry ingredients until a cookie dough forms. Press the dough into the pizza pan. Bake 12-15 minutes, until lightly golden brown all over. Note that the crust will puff up and then fall back down as cooling. Let it cool completely. Make the mascarpone filling by smoothing the mascarpone and honey in a bowl with a spatula or wooden spoon. Add lemon zest and vanilla and mix it. Then spread into the cookie crust. Arrange fruit, starting at the crust with the sliced strawberries. Brush the fruit gently with warmed apricot jam for a touch more flavor, sweetness, and gorgeous glossy finish. Sprinkle with white chocolate shavings, if desired. Serve immediately and chill any leftovers in an airtight container for up to two days.