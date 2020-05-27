Fun toys to keep kids occupied for under $20

(WTNH)– These days parents are looking for toys that are great at keeping kids occupied and having fun, but in a way that does not break the bank.
Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, Laurie Schacht, tells us some of her favorite choices all under $19.99 in the video above.
She also details the choices below:
BLUME BABY POP (SKYROCKET)
- Blume Baby Pops are the newest addition to the Blume World
- Each flower pot turns into a playset with 25 surprises to uncover.
- Hidden under every sprout is either a baby or a cute baby accessory, just pull and “POP” to reveal what’s inside.
- Blume babies come wrapped in removable swaddles with unique hairstyles on top.
- Playsets include a nursery, a jumbo swimming pool
- Throw a gender reveal party with color-changing diapers.
- Three babies guaranteed and 50 styles in all to collect
- Includes two sticker sheets and a collectible poster.
- Ages: 3+
- $14.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
TINY TUKKINS PLAYSETS (BEVERLY HILLS TEDDY BEAR CO.)
- Big sister character plush tuck in their little baby counterparts in colorful compact playsets in a range of styles
- Tiny Tukkins Playsets include Big Sister and Baby plush animals, soft bedding for Big Sister, and a crib/play pen for Baby.
- The set also includes removable clothes for Big Sister, a removable diaper for Baby, and three play accessories.
- These playsets come in three themes: Cuddle ‘n Play Playroom, Preschool Playtime, and Naptime Nursery.
- Also available are the smaller mystery Crib sets, arange of six blind mini playsets with 12 baby plush characters and accessories to collect. ($3.99 each)
- Ages: 3+
- $12.99 each
- Available: Walmart, specialty retailers
PEPPA’S SURPRISE BALLOONS! (JAZWARES)
- Explore the world of collectability with Peppa’s Surprise Balloons!
- This partial blind box features an exclusive Peppa figure along with 3 peel-and-reveal balloons each holding a surprise figure or accessory.
- Find the golden accessory to add to your world of Peppa collection.
- This series offers 4 themes each with 2 figures and 2 accessories.
- Includes 2 Figures, 2 Accessories (including 1 gold accessory)
- Ages: 2+
- $7.99
- Available: Target, Best Buy, TRU Canada
CRY BABIES MAGIC TEARS WINGED HOUSES (IMC TOYS)
- Discover one of 12+ Cry Babies Magic Tears doll in each shimmering Winged House with their own glittery design.
- Feed your doll water with their baby bottle, squeeze their bellies, and watch them magically cry colorful tears.
- Each doll comes with six glitter accessories: a winged magic bottle, a pacifier, a customized blanket, personalized stickers, and either a bow and a toy wagon or a bib and a highchair, plus two accessories unique to your doll’s personality.
- Look out for the rare diamond bow or pacifier and the rare character that has a magical color changing onesie.
- Featured in the Cry Babies Magic Tears’ animated web series on Kitoons on YouTube.
- Ages: 3+
- $9.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
FARM WORLD – RABBIT AND GUINEA PIG HUTCH (SCHLEICH)
- Two sweet guinea pigs and two rabbits have a lot of fun in their hutch and make sure the little ones have a lot of fun playing!
- The perfect sets as souvenirs for in between or for special occasions.
- · Includes small hutch to hide, a seesaw that can also be used as a ramp and random pluggable fence!
- $17.99
- Ages: 5+
- Available: Amazon
You can get more information at www.thetoyinsider.com.