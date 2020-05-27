Fun toys to keep kids occupied for under $20

(WTNH)– These days parents are looking for toys that are great at keeping kids occupied and having fun, but in a way that does not break the bank.

Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, Laurie Schacht, tells us some of her favorite choices all under $19.99 in the video above.

She also details the choices below:

BLUME BABY POP (SKYROCKET)

Blume Baby Pops are the newest addition to the Blume World

Each flower pot turns into a playset with 25 surprises to uncover.

Hidden under every sprout is either a baby or a cute baby accessory, just pull and “POP” to reveal what’s inside.

Blume babies come wrapped in removable swaddles with unique hairstyles on top.

Playsets include a nursery, a jumbo swimming pool

Throw a gender reveal party with color-changing diapers.

Three babies guaranteed and 50 styles in all to collect

Includes two sticker sheets and a collectible poster.

Ages: 3+

$14.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

TINY TUKKINS PLAYSETS (BEVERLY HILLS TEDDY BEAR CO.)

Big sister character plush tuck in their little baby counterparts in colorful compact playsets in a range of styles

Tiny Tukkins Playsets include Big Sister and Baby plush animals, soft bedding for Big Sister, and a crib/play pen for Baby.

The set also includes removable clothes for Big Sister, a removable diaper for Baby, and three play accessories.

These playsets come in three themes: Cuddle ‘n Play Playroom, Preschool Playtime, and Naptime Nursery.

Also available are the smaller mystery Crib sets, arange of six blind mini playsets with 12 baby plush characters and accessories to collect. ($3.99 each)

Ages: 3+

$12.99 each

Available: Walmart, specialty retailers

PEPPA’S SURPRISE BALLOONS! (JAZWARES)

Explore the world of collectability with Peppa’s Surprise Balloons!

This partial blind box features an exclusive Peppa figure along with 3 peel-and-reveal balloons each holding a surprise figure or accessory.

Find the golden accessory to add to your world of Peppa collection.

This series offers 4 themes each with 2 figures and 2 accessories.

Includes 2 Figures, 2 Accessories (including 1 gold accessory)

Ages: 2+

$7.99

Available: Target, Best Buy, TRU Canada

CRY BABIES MAGIC TEARS WINGED HOUSES (IMC TOYS)

Discover one of 12+ Cry Babies Magic Tears doll in each shimmering Winged House with their own glittery design.

Feed your doll water with their baby bottle, squeeze their bellies, and watch them magically cry colorful tears.

Each doll comes with six glitter accessories: a winged magic bottle, a pacifier, a customized blanket, personalized stickers, and either a bow and a toy wagon or a bib and a highchair, plus two accessories unique to your doll’s personality.

Look out for the rare diamond bow or pacifier and the rare character that has a magical color changing onesie.

Featured in the Cry Babies Magic Tears’ animated web series on Kitoons on YouTube.

Ages: 3+

$9.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

FARM WORLD – RABBIT AND GUINEA PIG HUTCH (SCHLEICH)

Two sweet guinea pigs and two rabbits have a lot of fun in their hutch and make sure the little ones have a lot of fun playing!

The perfect sets as souvenirs for in between or for special occasions.

· Includes small hutch to hide, a seesaw that can also be used as a ramp and random pluggable fence!

$17.99

Ages: 5+

Available: Amazon

You can get more information at www.thetoyinsider.com.