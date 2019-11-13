Fundraising effort to restore firefighter memorial

Breaking News
by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — A fundraising effort is happening right now to restore a significant memorial which honors and remembers brave Connecticut firefighters.

The firefighter’s memorial at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks is about 17 years old. The names of the Firefighters listed on the panels are almost unreadable due to weather over time.

The Connecticut State Firefighters Association aims to raise another $40,000.00 to get the needed funding to make refurbishments.

For more information and to make a donation, click here.

