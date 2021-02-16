Getting on track to maintaining a healthy heart during American Heart Month

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans, taking the lives of 2,200 people each day. Nearly half of American adults have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

February is American Heart Month, a time when people of all ages can focus on taking steps to support their cardiovascular health.

Integrative Medicine Physician, Wellness Expert and Best-selling Author Dr. Taz Bhatia, explains how to get on track to maintaining a healthy heart.

For many years, the American Heart Association has recommended that people eat fish rich in essential Omega-3 nutrients at least twice a week.