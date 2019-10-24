Ghost fondant cupcakes for Halloween

(WTNH) — Maria of Sweet Maria’s makes scary delicious cupcakes for your Halloween celebrations.

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups cake flour

1 ½ cups sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ pound, plus 3 tablespoons butter, softened

5 egg whites

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Line cupcake pans with paper liners.

3. In an electric mixer, on low speed, blend flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until mixed. Add butter and mix until uniformly blended.

4. In a separate bowl, mix egg whites, milk and vanilla with a wire whisk. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Mix on medium speed for 1-2 minutes.

5. Scrape down the sides and bottom of mixing bowl. Continue to beat at medium high speed for another 3-4 minutes, until batter is blended and smooth.

6. Pour batter into cupcake liners. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a tester comes out with a fine crumb. ( 15 to 20 minutes for mini cupcakes)

7. Remove from the oven and cool cupcakes on wire cooling racks. Cool completely before icing.

ButterCream Frosting

½ pound unsalted butter, softened

6 cups confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ounces water

1. In an electric mixer on low speed, cream the butter and 4 cups of the confectioners sugar. Add vanilla. Gradually add remaining 2 cups of sugar and water. Beat on high speed 5 to 8 minutes until light in color and texture.

How to Assemble Ghosts

– Unwrap mini cupcake from cupcake liner.

– Place on top of a regular size cupcake. Insert a toothpick into the center of the mini to secure it to the cupcake. OR: if you are making with children, use frosting to stick cupcakes together.

– Fill a pastry bag with buttercream frosting .Cut a small hole in the pastry bag Squiggle frosting all over cupcakes to adhere fondant.

– Spray the work surface with non-stick baking spray. Roll fondant to 1/8-inch thick. Drape over the cupcakes. You will need approximate 2 pounds of white fondant for 8 cupcakes.

– Tint some buttercream with black food color. Pipe eyes and mouth onto ghost face. Or press mini chocolate chips into fondant for the face.