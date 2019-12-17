Gift ideas for the person on your list looking to live a healthy lifestyle

(WTNH) — Healthy lifestyle expert and founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan shares her gift guide for health and wellness.

For the one who wants to eat clean in 2020: give the gift of nutrition with smoothies or harvest bowls that are easy to take on the go.

For the one that wants to focus more on health in 2020: give the gift of medical answers with an at-home lab test. Be sure they share their data with their doctor.

For the one that wants to go glam in 2020: give the gift of green beauty with gel-like nail polishes without the harsh chemicals.

For the one who wants an experience in 2020: give the gift of glamping, AKA glamorous camping.

For the kids in 2020: give the gift of video games that keep them physically active.