Conn. (WTNH) — What does a human trafficking awareness bracelet, a trailhead kiosk, and a social media site for fostering dogs have in common?

They represent some of the most community-enhancing projects created by several exceptional girl scouts, within the Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

The statewide nonprofit recently honored 45 of its top achievers at the annual Girl Scout Awards ceremony.

Diana Mahoney, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut, as well as Girl Scout Samara Negrin, joined News 8’s Alyssa Taglia to discuss their famous cookies, and the underlying mission of the Girl Scouts.

