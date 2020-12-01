Girl Scouts of Connecticut to honor special women in healthcare

(WTNH)– Girl Scouts of Connecticut celebrates special women who are at the highest levels of achievement.

This year it will honor three very special women in healthcare at its 24th Annual Breakfast Badge Awards, which will take place virtually this year.

The organization’s theme is celebrating “Women Taking the Lead.” Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Melissa Perkins talks to us about the honorees:

Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo – Chief of Infectious Diseases at Trinity Health of New England

Dr. Swathi Rachoor – Medical Director, Clinical Resource Management, and Integrated Care Partner at Hartford Healthcare

Dr. Kathrin Jansen – Senior Vice President, Head of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer, Inc.

You can be a part of the Breakfast Badge Awards on Friday, December 4 at 8:30 a.m. To purchase tickets and learn more about Girl Scouts, visit gsofct.org.