(WTNH) — No matter what your political affiliation is, many people can agree that Girl Scout Cookies get a top vote as one of America’s tastiest treats!

During the upcoming election week, Girl Scouts of Connecticut are giving people a delicious reason to come out to the polls by hosting more than 400 cookie booths at various voting locations and public areas throughout the state.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s CEO Diana Mahoney and Girl Scout member Olivia Clarke from the Hamden troop joined News 8 to discuss their efforts!

Watch the video above for the full interview.