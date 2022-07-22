(WTNH) – A free camp held in New Britain aims to provide girls ages 13-18 a unique opportunity to learn about the training, duties, and expectations of firefighters.

Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp is holding two sessions in August where the campers will wear turn-out gear, become CPR and AED certified, and participate in hands-on training.

News 8 sat down with the camp’s founder, former captain of the Hartford Fire Department Sally Carter, and one of the camp’s members on the board of directors, former State Police Trooper First Class Kelly Grant. The two discuss how the camp engages girls to become future community leaders.

For more information go to girlsfuturefirefightercamp.com.

