(WTNH) — News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta is hosting the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event this year in New Haven.

February is National Heart Month. The American Heart Association is holding a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness for heart disease.

The event starts at 5:00m at the New Haven Lawn Club.

For more information on heart disease, watch Jocelyn’s interview above with Dr. Lisa Reed, cardiologist and director of Yale New Haven Hospital’s Women’s Heart and Vascular Program.