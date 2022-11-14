(WTNH) — Are you hungry for networking, the latest business trends, and amazing food?

Well, the greater New Haven Chamber is holding its annual Big Connect Business Expo this week!

And New Haven Chamber’s President and CEO, Garrett Sheehan, joined News 8 to tell us all about the upcoming festivities.

This year’s theme is ‘Ignite! Harnessing the Power of Connections and Resources to Accelerate Your Business.’ The event will take place on Nov. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Omni New Haven Hotel.

