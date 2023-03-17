NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dancers from the Griffith Academy of Dance in Wethersfield stopped by Good Morning Connecticut ahead of St. Patrick’s Day!

The Griffith Academy is one of the nation’s top Irish dance schools, with some dancers competing nationally and internationally.

Watch them perform in the video player above!

Mary Beth Griffith, the director of the dance school, also talks about the Irish Cultural Benefit, which returns this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish Cultural Benefit includes a performance by the Griffith Academy Irish Dancers, followed by an evening of music and dance. The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 18, at the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford.

All proceeds benefit the Griffith Academy Irish Step Dancers, who have qualified to compete in the North American Irish Dance Championships this summer and the All-World Irish Dance Championships this Spring.

For more information, visit the Griffith Academy of Dance’s website or Facebook page.