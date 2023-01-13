HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Hamden is expected to host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Friday!

The event is taking place at the Miller Library Complex on Dixwell Avenue. Organizers say it will be a time of reflection on Dr. King’s mission, which helped change and inspire the world.

And a second event will be held on Sunday, which will be an all-faith service at Revival Church in Hamden.

To further discuss these events and their significance, a pastor of the church joined News 8. Bishop Daniel Bland answered questions on the events and provided all the necessary info!

