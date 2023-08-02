(WTNH) — Wizards and witches alike — Friday marked Harry Potter Day in Waterbury!

Cyril John “CJ” May, Wizard of Waterbury and Spokeswizard for Harry Potter Day, joined News 8 to discuss various Harry Potter-themed events, including Nappy’s Puppets performing outside of Silas Bronson Library, a bubble magic show by Meadow Perry, and wizardly food and drinks at the Courtyard by Marriott restaurant.

A special “magical creature” scavenger hunt took place, as well as a magic show by Grand Magus Joe Cabral.

More than 20 vendors participated.

See the full interview with the Wizard of Waterbury in the video above