Hartford Athletic to play Dillon Stadium for the first time

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s professional soccer team Hartford Athletic will play Dillon Stadium for the first time on Saturday, July 13th.

The capitol city’s pros have been playing in East Hartford, while renovations at Dillon Stadium were being wrapped up.

The inaugural home match, Hartford vs Indy, starts at 5:00pm.

For tickets, click here.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta sits down with Head Coach Jimmy Nielsen and Forward Alex Dixon to talk about how the season is shaping up so far. Watch the interview above.

