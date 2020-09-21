Hartford Athletic to take part in Match for a Cause

(WTNH)– The Hartford Athletic is taking part in the Match for a Cause this Wednesday, September 23.

Vice President, Revenue and Strategic Initiatives of Hartford Athletic, Jordan Charlupski, and Vice President of Development, Matthew Broderick from the Hartford Boys & Girls Club, tell us how you can get involved.

All proceeds this year will benefit the Boys & Girls Club. This is the second consecutive year of this match. Special uniforms will be worn.

Fans should visit www.hartfordathletic.com/matchforacause to purchase tickets and make a bid on their favorite player’s jersey.