Hartford Athletic to take part in Match for a Cause

(WTNH)– The Hartford Athletic is taking part in the Match for a Cause this Wednesday, September 23.

Vice President, Revenue and Strategic Initiatives of Hartford Athletic, Jordan Charlupski, and Vice President of Development, Matthew Broderick from the Hartford Boys & Girls Club, tell us how you can get involved. 

All proceeds this year will benefit the Boys & Girls Club. This is the second consecutive year of this match. Special uniforms will be worn.

Fans should visit www.hartfordathletic.com/matchforacause to purchase tickets and make a bid on their favorite player’s jersey.

