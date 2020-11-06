Hartford HealthCare OB-GYN explains increased risk for pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19

In health news, there’s an increased risk for pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for pregnant women using pain relievers.

Dr. Ronika Choudhary with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center explains to us what new recommendations were released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC researchers found that pregnant women with coronavirus are more likely to need intensive care, ventilation, and heart and lung support than non-pregnant women with the virus.

