Hartford HealthCare professional discusses weight loss drug approved by FDA to combat obesity

(WTNH) — FDA approved a weight loss drug to fight the ongoing battle against obesity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42.4% of all adults in the U.S. suffer from obesity.

Director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent’s Medical Center Dr. Craig Floch breaks down how Semaglutide may be a potential game changer.

Semaglutide is an injectable drug made by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. The drug targets patients with a BMI over 30, or a BMI over 27.

Semaglutide was approved in 2019 by the FDA to treat Type 2 diabetes. To learn more about surgical and non-surgical options for weight loss go to myweightisover.com.