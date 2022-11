(WTNH) — Fill the caravan! Members of the Hartford HealthCare Neighborhood Health Team are collecting goods for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Month on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

This is all part of their effort to help those most in need before the harsh winter approaches.

Kelly Toth, the system clinical director of the team, joined News 8 to discuss the ongoing effort and what you can do to help.

Watch the video above for the full interview.