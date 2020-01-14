Hartford Healthcare to hold anti-inflammation cooking classes

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian Chris Barrett makes an anti-inflammation chicken dish to highlight cooking classes happening at Hartford Healthcare.

During the class, all recipes will be prepared by an experienced chef and loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains that can help reduce inflammation if consistently consumed.

The next anti-inflammation cooking class is happening on Tuesday, January 21st, at the Bone and Join Institute’s Center for Musculoskeletal Health at Hartford Healthcare.

The class runs from 11:00am until 12:30pm. To register, call 1(855)-442-4373. The class costs $60 and parking is free with validation.