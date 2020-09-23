Hartford’s Harriet Beecher Stowe Center awards ‘Solitary’ author with 2020 Stowe Prize

(WTNH)– History is so important to the way we understand our lives today.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford is committed to that ideal and has awarded the 2020 Stowe Prize to Albert Woodfox, author of “Solitary.”

A Conversation with Mr. Woodfox and Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka, premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m. He will accept his award and talk about his life and experiences.

Director of Programs, Amy Hufnagel, explains how Harriet Beecher Stowe’s words changed the world in the video above.

Author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” the international best-selling novel of the 19th century, Stowe wrote about the greatest injustice of her day: human enslavement.

Her home and library are an amazing community resource in Hartford, Connecticut. Its dedicated to preserving her legacy and inspiring audiences to take up their own actions toward positive social change.

The 2020 Stowe Prize is a literary award that goes to an author whose written work illuminates a critical social issue in the tradition of Harriet Beecher Stowe.

This year the winner is Albert Woodfox and to know him through his memoir, “Solitary” is to get in deep on the power of our human spirit, topics of systemic racism, prison, and its relationship to history and slavery.

This year’s Stowe Prize winner Albert Woodfox was granted his freedom after 44 years in solitary confinement for a crime he did not commit. Freed in 2016, he went to work as an activist and went on to write his memoir. “Solitary” is about ending the use of solitary confinement in the United States and around the world.

You can watch Woodfox again on Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m. It is free and registration is required at harrietbeecherstowecenter.org.

You can submit questions for the second conversation, which will be moderated by News 8 Samaia Hernandez on a live platform.