(WTNH) – Can you ever go wrong with a perfect, oatmeal chocolate chip cookie? Health coach April Godfrey says there’s no way!
Godfrey joins News 8 to whip up a batch of these delicious treats just in time for this weekend’s family dinner.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups gluten-free rolled oats
- 1/2 cup raw almonds
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 Tbsp ground flax seed
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 12 Medjool dates
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1/2 cup tahini
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup raisins, cranberries, or dried cherries
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
Instructions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Blend oats and almonds in a food processor until a fine powder, Nola e the oat and almond blend into a separate mixing bowl, add sugar, flax seed, baking soda, and salt. Set to the side
- In the food processor, blend together dates, tahini, vanilla, almond milk, and coconut oil. Blend together until lovely and creamy!
- Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients then add chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds
- Refrigerate for about an hour
- Scoop dough out and roll into balls and place 2 inches apart on your prepared cookie sheet (this is when I add more chocolate chips to the tool because it just seems like the right thing to do!)
- Bake for 14 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet before transferring to the wire cooling rack
- Gobble up! Then make more!
For more amazing recipes, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.
Watch the video above for the full recipe and instructions.