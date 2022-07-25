(WTNH) – Can you ever go wrong with a perfect, oatmeal chocolate chip cookie? Health coach April Godfrey says there’s no way!

Godfrey joins News 8 to whip up a batch of these delicious treats just in time for this weekend’s family dinner.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups gluten-free rolled oats

1/2 cup raw almonds

3/4 cup sugar

3 Tbsp ground flax seed

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

12 Medjool dates

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1/2 cup tahini

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup almond milk

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup raisins, cranberries, or dried cherries

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Blend oats and almonds in a food processor until a fine powder, Nola e the oat and almond blend into a separate mixing bowl, add sugar, flax seed, baking soda, and salt. Set to the side

In the food processor, blend together dates, tahini, vanilla, almond milk, and coconut oil. Blend together until lovely and creamy!

Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients then add chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds

Refrigerate for about an hour

Scoop dough out and roll into balls and place 2 inches apart on your prepared cookie sheet (this is when I add more chocolate chips to the tool because it just seems like the right thing to do!)

Bake for 14 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet before transferring to the wire cooling rack

Gobble up! Then make more!

For more amazing recipes, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.

Watch the video above for the full recipe and instructions.