Health Systems Director discusses discrimination in Alzheimer’s, dementia care

(WTNH)– African American and Hispanics are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, and a recent report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows discrimination is a barrier when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

The Connecticut Chapter is holding a Dementia Education Conference next week. Health Systems Director with the Alzheimer’s Association Eme Martin explains why minority populations may be experiencing discrimination in accessing health care in the video above.

The Dementia Education Conference is a three-day event from Wednesday, April 7 to Friday, April 9, with sessions for professionals and caregivers at 9:00 a.m. Click here for more information. You can also call the 24/7 Helpline at 1 (800) 272-3900.