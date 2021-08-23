Healthy creamy avocado dip can be used as a dressing or a dip

(WTNH) – Holistic Health and Wellness Coach, April Godfrey, is showing us how to make a creamy Avocado Dip.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pre-soaked cashews
- 1 very ripe avocado
- Juice of 2 very juicy limes
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 3-4 cloves of garlic
- pre-soak the cashews by placing the cashews in a bowl and cover with boiling water for an hour or you can soak over night with cold water. Drain and rinse the cashews.
- place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend away… until it is very smooth and creamy, scrape down the sides and blend a little more.
- if it is too thick you can add a little more olive oil.
- Package of rice wraps
- Red peppers cut in thin slices
- Yellow peppers cut in thin slices
- Cucumbers julienned
- Shredded carrots
- Cooked quinoa
- Chic peas or black beans
- prepare the rice wrap in warm water according to package directions and load up with any and all ingredients that you would like! You can use the above list or get creative and use your favourite veggies and beans! Snap peas thinly sliced are so perfect inside this little wrap of delish and spiralized beet root is fab here as well! The possibilities are endless!
- I like to layer the rice wrap with the creamy avocado mixture first then some veggies, dollop on some additional dressing, add the quinoa and beans of choice, roll it up and call it a wrap!
For more information, head to http://sweetsimpledelicious.com/blog/