Healthy & delicious recipes full of rich Autumn flavors

This season brings rich flavors and delicious desserts. Autumn flavors can be found in nutritious foods that easily fit into a healthy lifestyle.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre has some easy recipes that you can enjoy the season’s flavors.

Pumpkin and Apples

Let’s start with pumpkin. Half a cup of pureed pumpkin provides 3.6 grams of fiber. Fiber supports weight loss.

Satisfy your pumpkin pie cravings at breakfast with this pumpkin pie oats bowl.

Instructions

Combine ½ cup oats, ¾ cup low fat milk, 1/3 cup pumpkin puree, ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice, a pinch of salt, 2 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon peanut butter, and ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract in a microwave safe bowl and heat for 1:30. Stir well to combine, and enjoy while warm. For a simple snack, mix ¼ cup pureed pumpkin into 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and spice it up with cinnamon and a drop of vanilla to serve with apple slices.

Brussels and Maple

Brussels sprouts are packed with nutrients that can fight inflammation and are great to fill up on with such a low-calorie content.

Instructions

Toss them in a vinaigrette made from 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, ¼ tsp garlic powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, a pinch of salt and pepper and 1 teaspoon dried rosemary. Sprinkle with pecans and cranberries then roast at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Serve hot (it’s the perfect combo of sweet and savory).

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is well known for its blood sugar lowering properties. It adds a ton of sweetness to foods without the calories of sugar. Use cinnamon sparingly in recipes for baked foods and pancakes – it goes well with oats, cereals, fruit, yogurt and shakes!

Instructions

Simply sprinkle cinnamon over sliced pears and apples for an afternoon autumn snack. Keep with the cozy flavor and sneak in more protein when you add a ready-to-drink cinnamon protein shake hake for a balance.

For more tips you can head to www.JamieLeeRDN.com.