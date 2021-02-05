Healthy, flavorful buffalo cauliflower with lemon & soy ginger BBQ sauce to make for the big game

With so many football fans staying home to watch their teams on TV due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to bring healthy options.
Chef Ryan Pasler shows us how to make buffalo cauliflower with lemon and soy ginger BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup grated cotija cheese
- 1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 3 /4 cup buffalo sauce
- Crema Mexicana Agria (Mexican Sour Cream)
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 450 F
- In a large bowl, whisk eggs, then add cheese, garlic powder and butter
- Add the cauliflower florets and toss well
- Place cauliflower on sheet pan (use parchment paper) and cook 10-12 minutes
- Pour buffalo sauce over cauliflower and bake another 5 minutes
- Place on platter, add more grated cotija cheese and serve with Crema Mexicana Agria
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoon brown sugar
- ¼ ketchup
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 tablespoon cut scallions
Directions
- In small saucepan add oil, shallot, ginger over medium heat and sauté for 1-2 minutes
- Add soy sauce, lemon juice, and brown sugar
- Mix sauce until sugar is dissolved
- Turn off heat and stir in ketchup
- Now it’s ready to toss with wings, cauliflower or even use for a dipping sauce
- Garnish with cut scallions