Healthy, flavorful buffalo cauliflower with lemon & soy ginger BBQ sauce to make for the big game

With so many football fans staying home to watch their teams on TV due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to bring healthy options.

Chef Ryan Pasler shows us how to make buffalo cauliflower with lemon and soy ginger BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 large eggs

1 cup grated cotija cheese

1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup butter, melted

3 /4 cup buffalo sauce

Crema Mexicana Agria (Mexican Sour Cream)

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 450 F In a large bowl, whisk eggs, then add cheese, garlic powder and butter Add the cauliflower florets and toss well Place cauliflower on sheet pan (use parchment paper) and cook 10-12 minutes Pour buffalo sauce over cauliflower and bake another 5 minutes Place on platter, add more grated cotija cheese and serve with Crema Mexicana Agria

Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

1 tablespoon minced shallot

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon brown sugar

¼ ketchup

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoon cut scallions

Directions