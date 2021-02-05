Healthy, flavorful buffalo cauliflower with lemon & soy ginger BBQ sauce to make for the big game

by: WTNH.com Staff

With so many football fans staying home to watch their teams on TV due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to bring healthy options.

Chef Ryan Pasler shows us how to make buffalo cauliflower with lemon and soy ginger BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup grated cotija cheese
  • 1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 3 /4 cup buffalo sauce
  • Crema Mexicana Agria (Mexican Sour Cream)

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 450 F
  2. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, then add cheese, garlic powder and butter
  3. Add the cauliflower florets and toss well
  4. Place cauliflower on sheet pan (use parchment paper) and cook 10-12 minutes
  5. Pour buffalo sauce over cauliflower and bake another 5 minutes
  6. Place on platter, add more grated cotija cheese and serve with Crema Mexicana Agria

Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce

Ingredients 

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoon brown sugar
  • ¼ ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 tablespoon cut scallions

Directions

  1. In small saucepan add oil, shallot, ginger over medium heat and sauté for 1-2 minutes
  2. Add soy sauce, lemon juice, and brown sugar
  3. Mix sauce until sugar is dissolved
  4. Turn off heat and stir in ketchup
  5. Now it’s ready to toss with wings, cauliflower or even use for a dipping sauce
  6. Garnish with cut scallions

