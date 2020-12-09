Healthy holiday eats with Jamie Lee McIntyre

(WTNH) — Whether you’re enjoying a smaller holiday celebration or looking to enjoy festive foods throughout the season, we have some fun perfectly portioned ideas for you.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre shares her tips for festive pairings that keep you on track of your health goals.

McIntyre says you can enjoy holiday foods all season with convenient portion-controlled meal and snack ideas.

She suggests sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Be sure to serve them in a balanced meal with lean protein and veggies, and sprinkle with cinnamon or a couple of mini marshmallows, which the kids will love.

She said holiday drinks can work as part of a nutritious breakfast, afternoon snack or post-workout boost.

Her DIY Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte is simply chocolate Premier Protein Shake. See the ingredients below:

¼ peppermint extract 1 cup chilled brewed coffee on ice

Be sure to try these holiday treats:

Cocoa Fudge Bites are made with pitted dates, walnuts, cocoa powder and salt in a food processor then rolled in shredded coconut.

Apple pie for breakfast

Put ingredients in slow cooker, add in 1 cup steel-cut oats, 4 cups of milk, 2 apples chopped, 1 teaspoon coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, a pinch of nutmeg and 2 tablespoon maple syrup. Cook on low for eight hours and enjoy it for breakfast in the morning. Perfect to warm up in this chilly weather.

For more tips you can head to www.JamieLeeRDN.com.