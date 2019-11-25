Healthy holiday nutrition

(WTNH) — Healthy nutrition during the holidays does not have to mean cutting out all of your favorite foods. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Chiara Jorritsma of Yale New Haven Hospital Nutrition Clinic explains how you can enjoy holiday treats in moderation.

1.Strive for moderation rather than restriction

2. Listen to your body and honor your hunger and fullness

3. Cultivate mindful eating

Practical applications:

-Chew your food thoroughly and focus on the taste

-Finish chewing one bite before taking another.

-Eat finger foods one at a time or one full bite at a time.

-Put your fork down in between bites

For more information, watch the interview above.