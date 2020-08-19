Help teachers and students at our Back to School Collection Drive

(WTNH)– You are invited to join us help students and teachers start the school year off on the right foot.

Wednesday is our Back to School Collection Drive!

Vice President of Marketing in Connecticut and Upstate New York at Live Nation Jim Bozzi, and from Country 92-5 mornings Damon Scott, tell us more about the contact-less drive at Xfinity Theater in Hartford in the video above.

You just drive up, pop the trunk and someone will take the items from you.

These items are highly requested from teachers, unions and parents:

Backpacks

Ear buds

Cleaning supplies: Kleenex, wipes, sanitizer, paper towels, cleaning spray

Lunch boxed/bags

Traditional school supplies: pencils, glue sticks, binders, etc..

Tech items

Every car that donates will get six masks as a thank you.

We are presenting the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) and the AFT Connecticut with 20,000 masks for teachers, teachers aids, assistants, school nurses.