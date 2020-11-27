Help The Salvation Army serve Connecticut families in need this holiday season

Millions of Americans have been impacted by COVID-19 and are experiencing incredible need. Many Connecticut families are struggling this year. With unemployment rising, many parents are looking for work and need help.

Captain Charles Adams from The Salvation Army in New Haven explains how you can help.

Everyone knows The Salvation Army for their red kettles. This year, Connecticut’s goal is $455,000. You can donate online by text RESCUE to 71777.

The funds collected by the campaign are the backbone of The Salvation Army’s mission and ministry. You can find red kettles at Stop & Shop, Walmart, Sam’s Club, JC Penny, Macy’s, Walgreen’s, and Price Chopper.

The coming weeks are critical. The Salvation Army is serving a new population of families in Connecticut who have never needed them before. Last year, $126 million was raised with 30,000 red kettles nationwide.

The Virtual Christmas Auction is happening this Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. You will be able to purchase items like Yankees tickets, Notre Dame football tickets, several timeshares in New England, jewelry items ($500-$1,900 value), iPads, Smart TV, several restaurant gift certificates. Any events and specialty items come with a COVID-19 clause (if they can’t be used in 2021, they can be used in 2022).

The auction runs from Sunday, Nov. 29 to Saturday, Dec. 5. Click here to register now.