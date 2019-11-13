Helping veterans go back to school

(WTNH) — Many veterans who wish to continue their education after their service struggle with the transition. Jason Burke, Director of Veteran and Military Affairs at Quinnipiac University breaks down the benefits available to vets.

What does QU do for Veterans Day?

Flag Raising Ceremony on both Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses Veterans Day Dinner at University Club for student veterans and veteran staff and faculty QU Student Veteran Organization and QU Military Law Society host fundraisers

What benefits do veterans use to go back to school?

Most use the Post 9/11 GI Bill (VA) Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabled Veterans (VA) Several other VA benefits plus external donor funding

What are some of the benefits of having veterans on campus?

Diversify the student population Share life experiences with traditional student population, faculty and staff Mission focused with a high retention and graduation rate (zero loan default rate)

What are some of the hurdles veterans face when going back to school?

Time Management Sense of belonging and camaraderie Navigating both college admissions along with VA benefits

For more information, watch the interview above.