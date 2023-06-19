NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Her Time is launching in Waterbury on Wednesday, June 21.

Her Time is the sister program of Hang Time, an organization that supports formerly incarcerated men and women by providing educational support, safe spaces, childcare help, and nutritious meals. Her Time focuses on providing a safe space to empower and educate women.

Her Time CEO and founder Charles Grady, Hang Time Program Director Michele Litt and Senior Program Manager Samaris Rose joined Alyssa Taglia on Good Morning Connecticut at 10 a.m.

