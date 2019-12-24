Holiday bruschetta with Jules Esposito

(WTNH) -- Local author James Conroy inspires children with the spirit of Christmas through his two books "Little Joe's Christmas" and "Little Joe Meets Santa Claus."

Conroy's firs book “Little Joe’s Christmas,” is based on a true story about a young boy’s faith and courage to keep the Christmas spirit alive after holiday festivities are canceled at his school. The sequel “Little Joe Meets Santa Claus” is dedicated to Conroy's late mother. The story follows the same little boy as he strives to save Christmas once again, while bringing awareness to bullying, and showing what it means to be kind.