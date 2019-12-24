Holiday bruschetta with Jules Esposito

(WTNH) — Baker and blogger Jules Esposito puts a sweet spin on holiday bruschetta.
Strawberry-Balsamic Bruschetta
Ingredients:
1 baguette, cut into 1″ slices
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 c. ricotta
2 tbsp honey
2 tsp salt
pinch of freshly ground black pepper
1 c. strawberries, small dice
1 c. heirloom tomatoes small dice
2 tbsp fresh basil, chiffonade
balsamic glaze, for serving
Directions:
1. Brush slices of baguette with oil, bake on both sides until toasty.
2. Mix ricotta and honey, adding a pinch of salt.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the remainder of the ingredients.
4. Assemble bruschetta by spreading ricotta mixture, and topping with about a tablespoon of the strawberry/tomato. Drizzle with balsamic & serve!