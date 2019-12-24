Breaking News
Part of I-91 Northbound in North Haven reopens after follow up investigation on serious crash

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Holiday bruschetta with Jules Esposito

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Baker and blogger Jules Esposito puts a sweet spin on holiday bruschetta.

Strawberry-Balsamic Bruschetta

Ingredients:

1  baguette, cut into 1″ slices

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil  

1 c. ricotta

2 tbsp honey 

 2 tsp salt

pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1 c.  strawberries, small dice

1 c. heirloom tomatoes small dice

2 tbsp fresh basil, chiffonade

balsamic glaze, for serving

Directions:

1. Brush slices of baguette with oil, bake on both sides until toasty. 

2. Mix ricotta and honey, adding a pinch of salt. 

3. In a separate bowl, combine the remainder of the ingredients. 

4. Assemble bruschetta by spreading ricotta mixture, and topping with about a tablespoon of the strawberry/tomato. Drizzle with balsamic & serve!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss