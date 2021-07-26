Holistic health coach shares five-ingredient recipe for Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip cookies

(WTNH) – Craving a sweet treat but want to keep it easy, quick, and as healthy as possible?
Holistic health and wellness coach, April Godfrey shares a five-ingredient recipe for Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip cookies. The cookies are plant-based and protein-packed. They are also gluten-free and dairy-free.
The recipe is below:
- 3/4 cup garbanzo bean flour (you can also use almond flour)
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 3/4 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 2-3 Tbsp mini vegan chocolate chips
- ~Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
- ~Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes.
- ~Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees.
- ~Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- ~Roll cookie dough into (slightly smaller than) golf ball sized balls and place on the cookie sheet in rows.
- ~Use a fork to press that classic peanut butter cross pattern into the cookies. (If the fork sticks you can just moisten it with some water to solve that little problem!)
- ~Place in oven for 10 minutes, let cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
For more information head to http://sweetsimpledelicious.com/