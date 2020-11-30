Holistic Skincare Expert gives tips on how to avoid or fix stress-related skin issues

(WTNH)– Our skin is not just the most essential “outfit” we wear, it does a lot to keep our whole bodies healthy.

Due to election season and the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all been under more stress than normal, and staying home more sometimes comes with bad habits that can lead to more breakouts and skin issues.

November is National Healthy Skin Month. Holistic Skincare Expert Rachael Pontillo shares some of her best expert aesthetician-approved hints, hacks, and an easy DIY recipe to help you avoid or fix stress-related skin issues in the video above.

For more information, you can go to createyourskincare.com.